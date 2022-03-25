Cheat Sheets & Infographics Cheat Sheets & Infographics Cheat Sheets
Algorithms
Overview
…Gallery
Randomness
Standard Random Distributions C++11
Standard Random Sampling Distributions C++11
Views
std::span C++20
std::string_view C++17
Containers
std:: Sequence Containers
std::vector<ValueType>
std::deque<ValueType>
std::list<ValueType>
std::forward_list<ValueType>
std::forward_list<T>
std::string
std:: Associative Containers
std::set<KeyType,Compare>
std::map<KeyType,MappedType,KeyCompare>
std::unordered_set<KeyType,Hash,KeyEqual>
std::unordered_map<KeyType,MappedType,Hash,KeyEqual>
std:: Special Containers
Utilities
std::numeric_limits<T>
Language
Build Model / Compiling A Project
The "Usual Arithmetic Conversions"
Lambdas
Variables
Reference Binding
Reference Collapsing C++11
for template arguments
Non-Standard Libraries
{fmt} v8.0 – Printing & Formatting
{fmt} v8.0 – Time & Date Formatting
std::format and std::strftime use the same formatting tokens
Design
C++17
- prefer specific types over general-purpose types
- don't use getter/setter pairs for classes
- use descriptive action names (
verbs) for mutating member functions
- avoid direct mutable access to class member variables from the outside
Engineering
Terminology
Related …
- Vast Collection of Cheat Sheets (by Alexander Krassotkin)
- Rico's Cheat Sheets (for tools & languages)
- Wizard Zines – Nice Cheat Sheets and Posters (by Julia Evens)
- Quickref.me – Cheat Sheet Collection
Comments…