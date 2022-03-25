Collapse All Levels Collapse Top Level Expand Top Level Expand All Levels
    Cheat Sheets & Infographics Cheat Sheets & Infographics Cheat Sheets

    Standard Algorithms

    Quick Overview

    standard library algorithms overview sheet with visual examples for many algorithms

    Algorithms Gallery

    Non-Modifying Operations

    C++ standard library visual overview of existence query algorithms alt= alt= alt= alt= alt= alt= alt= alt= alt= alt=

    Copying / Sampling / Moving

    alt= alt= alt=

    Reordering Elements

    alt= alt= alt= alt= alt= alt= alt= alt= alt=

    Modifying Elements

    alt= alt= alt= alt= alt= alt= alt=

    Numeric Operations

    alt= alt=

    Standard Randomness

    Standard Random Distributions C++11

    an overview of standard library random distribution types

    Standard Random Sampling Distributions C++11

    an overview of standard library random distribution types

    Standard Sequence Views

    std::span C++20

    std::span contiguous sequence view interface and usage cheat sheet

    std::string_view C++17

    std::string_view interface and usage cheat sheet

    Standard Containers

    std:: Sequence Containers

    standard library sequence containers overview

    std::vector<ValueType>

    std::vector interface visual overview

    std::deque<ValueType>

    std::deque interface visual overview

    std::list<ValueType>

    std::list interface visual overview

    std::forward_list<ValueType> std::forward_list<T>

    std::forward_list interface visual overview

    std::string Interface & Utilities Overview

    std::string interface overview cheat sheet

    std:: Associative Containers

    standard library associative containers overview

    std::set<KeyType,Compare>

    std::set / std::multiset interface visual overview

    std::map<KeyType,MappedType,KeyCompare>

    std::map / std::multimap interface visual overview

    std::unordered_set<KeyType,Hash,KeyEqual>

    std::unordered_set / std::unordered_multiset interface visual overview

    std::unordered_map<KeyType,MappedType,Hash,KeyEqual>

    std::unordered_map / std::unordered_multimap interface visual overview

    std:: Special Containers

    standard library special containers overview

    Iterators

    example: iterators in C++

    Iterator Range

    iterator range convention: pair of iterators

    end-of-range iterator q points one behind the last element in the range

    Iterator Range Examples

    examples of various iterator ranges

    Which Sequence Container Should I Use?

    flowchart for selecting an appropriate standard library container

    vector Growth Scheme

    example of growing a std::vector works internally

    vector Memory Layout (typical)

    Example: vector object w on the stack

    vector<int> w {0,1,2,3,4};
w.reserve(8);
    simplified std::vector memory layout

    Standard Utilities

    std::numeric_limits<T>

    std::numeric_limits values and binary number representations for signed integers, unsigned integers and floating point numbers

    Language Rules & Mechanisms

    Build Model / Compiling A Project

    separate compilation example

    The "Usual Arithmetic Conversions"

    Summary of the arithmetic type conversion rules incl. integer promotion and conversion rules.

    Lambda Expressions

    lambda expressions syntax & semantics overview

    Lambda Expression Syntax

    allowed lambda expression syntax in different C++ standards

    Variables in C++

    variable = named object = set of bits interpreted according to a type

    Reference Binding Rules

    reference binding rules

    Reference Collapsing  C++11

    for template arguments

    reference collapsing rules

    Perfect Forwarding C++11
    of template arguments     Forwarding

    example of the perfect forwarding idiom

    Non-Standard Libraries

    {fmt} v8.0 – Printing & Formatting

    example-based overview of formatting and printing with the {fmt} library

    {fmt} v8.0 – Time & Date Formatting

    time/date formatting string tokens as used by the {fmt} library, std::format and std::strftime

    std::format and std::strftime use the same formatting tokens

    Design Guidelines

    Function Parameters & Return Values Fn Interfaces C++17

    cheat sheet about what function parameter types and return types to use
    • prefer specific types over general-purpose types
    • don't use getter/setter pairs for classes
    • use descriptive action names (verbs) for mutating member functions
    • avoid direct mutable access to class member variables from the outside

    String(-Like) Function Parameters

    cheat sheet about what type to use for string-like functions parameters

    Don't Throw Exceptions in Destructors!

    Parent (of type A) gets destroyed and the destructor of one child (type B) throws an exception ⇒ resources may leak!

    example showing why throwing destructors are bad

    Engineering

    Binary Representations of Numeric Values

    binary representations of numeric values: unsigned integers, signed integers and IEEE 754 floating point numbers

    Terminology

    Function Contracts

    overview of function contract terminology: preconditions, postconditions, invariants, side effects

    Last updated: 2022-03-21

